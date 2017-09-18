Sports

Red Sox 2B Pedroia leaves after hitting foul ball off face

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 8:03 PM

BALTIMORE

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was struck in the face by his own foul ball and forced out of Boston's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The injury occurred in the fourth inning Monday night. Pedroia fouled a pitch off the plate, and the ball bounced up and struck him near the nose.

Pedroia held a towel to his face to stop the bleeding, but was in no condition to continue.

Camden Yards has been tough on Pedroia this year. He was sidelined for several days after being clipped at second base on a late slide by Manny Machado on April 21.

