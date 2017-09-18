San Francisco 49ers strong safety Eric Reid
San Francisco 49ers strong safety Eric Reid 35) is tended to on the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Seattle.

Sports

49ers S Eric Reid sidelined with left knee injury

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

September 18, 2017 7:19 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

The San Francisco 49ers will be without safety Eric Reid for this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a left knee injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Reid injured his posterior cruciate ligament on Sunday in Seattle. Reid will not need surgery and will probably miss at least a few games.

Reid got hurt in the second quarter on a non-contact injury away from the ball on an incomplete pass. He came back for the start of the second half but then then left twice after aggravating the injury.

The Niners' other starting safety on Sunday also could miss Thursday night's game against the Rams. Jaquiski Tartt has an injured neck and is questionable this week.

