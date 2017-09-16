FC Dallas midfielder Michael Barrios
Sounders' unbeaten streak to 13 after 0-0 draw at Dallas

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 9:37 PM

FRISCO, Texas

Stefan Frei made a diving save in the 42nd minute and the Seattle Sounders extended their club record unbeaten streak to 13 matches with a scoreless draw against FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Frei stopped Kellyn Acosta's low hard shot from just outside the top of the box, diving to his left and pushing it wide. He finished with three saves for his 10th shutout of the season.

The Sounders (11-7-11) were playing their first game since Jordan Morris injured his hamstring in the second half of a 1-1 draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday. Head coach Brian Schmetzer indicated during the week that Morris could be out for weeks, possibly missing the rest of the season.

Jesse Gonzalez had two saves for his seventh shutout of the season, but FC Dallas (9-8-11) increased its winless streak to 10.

