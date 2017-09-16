Mississippi Prep Scores

Adams Christian 41, Columbia Aca. 22
Amite School 42, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 0
Amite, La. 28, McComb 21
Amory 55, Nettleton 13
Bayou Aca. 38, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 12
Belmont 21, Mooreville 7
Biggersville 59, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 6
Bogue Chitto 39, Salem 6
Booneville 40, Tishomingo County 20
Briarcrest, Tenn. 34, Hernando 28
Briarfield, La. 62, Rebul Aca. 14
Brookhaven Aca. 48, Ben’s Ford, La. 19
Byhalia 34, Caledonia 18
Calhoun City 48, Water Valley 28
Canton 31, Wingfield 27
Canton Aca. 22, Wingfield 8
Canton Aca. 31, Tri-County Aca. 27
Central Hinds Aca. 48, Hillcrest Christian 0
Centreville Aca. 54, Central Private, La. 35
Charleston 26, West Tallahatchie 0
Cleveland 28, Clarksdale 8
Collins 57, Morton 28
Columbus 27, Vicksburg 7
Crockett County, Tenn. 42, Center Hill 7
Crystal Springs 20, Amite County 6
DeSoto Central 35, Memphis Central, Tenn. 7
DeSoto, Ark. 30, Columbus Christian 3
Delta Aca. 28, Marvell Academy, Ark. 22
East Central 21, Hazlehurst 0
East Rankin Aca. 49, Winston Aca. 14
East Union 41, Alcorn Central 18
East Webster 21, Strayhorn 8
Eupora 28, Choctaw County 21
Falkner 40, H.W. Byers 0
Forest 31, Florence 14
Forrest Co. AHS 21, West Marion 6
George County 19, Harrison Central 14
Germantown, Tenn. 27, Southaven 21
Greene County 20, Long Beach 14
Greenville Christian 25, Benton Academy 14
Greenwood 32, Amanda Elzy 6
Hamilton, Tenn. 14, West Lowndes 12
Hatley 36, Mantachie 0
Heritage Aca. 42, Pillow Aca. 38
Horn Lake 48, Lake Cormorant 14
Humphreys Aca. 22, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 18
Indianola Aca. 35, Kirk Aca. 8
Itawamba AHS 29, Corinth 21
Jackson Aca. 45, Hartfield Academy 12
Jackson Prep 77, St. Joseph-Madison 20
Jefferson Davis County 48, Natchez 35
Kossuth 45, New Albany 7
Lake 27, Choctaw Central 17
Lakeshore, La. 51, Hancock 23
Lamar School 32, Presbyterian Christian 22
Lanier 12, Forest Hill 6
Lawrence County 19, Franklin Co. 16
Leake Aca. 35, Newton Co. Aca. 8
Leake Central 27, Velma Jackson 20
Lee Academy, Ark. 41, Delta Streets 0
Lewisburg 35, Fayette Ware, Tenn. 7
Louisville 22, Grenada 17
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 48, Copiah Aca. 30
Manchester Aca. 43, Clinton Christian Academy 0
Marshall Aca. 62, Central Holmes 24
McLaurin 40, Enterprise Lincoln 7
Mendenhall 38, Purvis 24
Mize 20, St. Andrew’s 7
Murrah 21, Jim Hill 8
Nanih Waiya 67, Sebastopol 0
New Hope 42, Aberdeen 22
Newton 24, Magee 2
Newton County 13, Union 0
North Delta 36, Central Academy (Macon) 6
North Forrest 56, Enterprise Clarke 30
North Pontotoc 20, Independence 13
Northeast Jones 27, Bay Springs 21
Northeast Lauderdale 28, Neshoba Central 14
Northpoint Christian 31, FACS, Tenn. 30
Northshore, La. 34, Biloxi 21
Northwest Rankin 28, Brandon 14
Noxapater 45, Ethel 0
Oak Hill Aca. 17, Carroll Aca. 14
Okolona 44, Benton County 6
Oxford 17, Pontotoc 0
Palmer 56, Coldwater 0
Parklane Aca. 41, Silliman, La. 0
Pearl 14, Madison Central 7
Pelahatchie 46, Mount Olive 6
Perry Central 41, Vancleave 13
Philadelphia 44, Quitman 15
Pisgah 70, West Lincoln 34
Poplarville 33, Heidelberg 14
Port Gibson 30, Yazoo City 22
Prentiss Christian 27, Tallulah, La. 26
Provine 33, Callaway 27, 2OT
Puckett 19, Clarkdale 6
Ray Brooks 26, McAdams 14
Resurrection Catholic 21, Northlake Christian, La. 2
River Oaks, La. 20, Union Aca. 6
Riverside 27, Coahoma Co. 20
Ruleville 46, LeFlore 20
Russell Christian Academy 43, Christian Collegiate 8
Sacred Heart 21, St. Patrick 14
Saltillo 27, Baldwyn 6
Scott Central 43, Southeast Lauderdale 0
Seminary 23, Raleigh 7
Shannon 48, Senatobia 42, OT
Simmons 42, Broad Street 0
Simpson Aca. 48, Cathedral 27
Smithville 41, Potts Camp 6
South Delta 44, O’Bannon 36
South Jones 35, Bay 7
South Panola 34, MUS, Tenn. 10
South Pontotoc 61, Bruce 33
Southwest Christian, Ark. 20, Unity Christian 14
St. Aloysius 39, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 24
St. Charles Catholic, La. 20, Wilkinson County 0
St. Joseph-Greenville def. Trinity Episcopal, forfeit
St. Stanislaus 35, Pearl River Central 0
Starkville 40, Meridian 6
Starkville Aca. 21, Magnolia Heights 0
Stringer 56, Loyd Star 31
Sumrall 42, Richton 18
TCPS 34, Thrasher 0
Taylorsville 38, Columbia 21
Terry 20, Jefferson County 0
Tunica Academy 36, Deer Creek School 26
Tylertown 34, South Pike 13
Vardaman 24, Leake County 12
Walnut 49, New Site 14
Wayne Aca. 21, Sylva-Bay Aca. 13
Wayne County 37, Moss Point 0
Wesson 47, Richland 13
West Bolivar 14, Leland 7
West Lauderdale 30, Kemper County 6
West Memphis Christian, Ark. 49, Strider Aca. 0
West Point 47, Noxubee County 14
Winona 28, Kosciusko 27, OT
Yazoo County 61, Raymond 0
