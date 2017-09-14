Watch one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year at the Beau

The highly-anticipated middleweight championship showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin can be seen live on the big screen at the Beau Rivage Saturday night.
Doors at the Beau Rivage will open at 8 p.m. and admission is $25 per person on the convention level. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. The GGG-Alvarez bout takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event is scheduled to begin at 9:50 p.m.
However, space is limited in the room. People who plan to watch the pay-per-view clash should call the Beau Rivage ticket office at 1-888-567-7469 or visit Beaurivage.com.
Both fighters recently participated in a conference call to promote their HBO pay-per-view bout. Proceeds of the fight will go to Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief efforts in Texas and Florida.
Golovkin, the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight champion, understands the importance of the fight. The Kazakhstani native has an unbeaten 37-0 record.
“It's a huge fight,” Golovkin said. “The story in the middleweight division, it's a long story. I remember a lot of great champions, like Carlos Monzon, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Bernard Hopkins. I want to win this fight because maybe for me this win will be like a history fight.”
Alvarez (49-1-1) is a former two-division world champion whose only loss came against Floyd Mayweather on Sept. 14, 2013. The Mexican native is a former WBA, WBC and WBO junior middleweight and WBC middleweight champion.
“I know what I have in front of me,” Alvarez said. “I know he's a strong fighter. He is the most dangerous opponent of my career, but I'm ready for him and what's next to come. Golovkin will bring out the best in me.”
Each fighter will receive $15 million from the bout, but that doesn’t include share of the pay-per-view revenue. GGG promotions and Golden Boy Promotions are co-promoting the bout.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Golovkin vs. Alvarez
When: Saturday
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Watch: Beau Rivage, 8 p.m. (Main event expected to start around 9:50 p.m.
Comments