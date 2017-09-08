Sports

Alabama prep scores

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 11:49 PM

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Abbeville 44, Samson 0

Abbeville Christian Academy 54, Sparta Academy 8

Addison 62, Southeastern 0

Alabama Christian Academy 38, Bullock County 12

Alexandria 45, Arab 15

American Christian Academy 51, Montevallo 6

Andalusia 54, Monroe County 0

Anniston 26, Ashville 6

Austin 49, Decatur 0

Blount 24, Baldwin County 19

Bob Jones 40, James Clemens 14

Brantley 55, Kinston 8

Briarwood Christian 35, Moody 14

Brooks 48, Ardmore 0

Carroll-Ozark 10, Charles Henderson 3

Catholic-Montgomery 7, St. James 6

Central-Phenix City 34, Auburn 28

Cherokee 42, Phillips-Bear Creek 7

Citronelle 22, Vigor 20

Clarke County 41, Bayside Academy 10

Clay-Chalkville 41, Walker 6

Colbert County 63, East Lawrence 8

Colbert Heights 17, Clements 14

Coosa Christian 25, Valley Head 6

Corner 21, Fairview 14

Crenshaw Christian Academy 26, Lowndes Academy 21

Cullman 31, Albertville 9

Dale County 38, Trinity Presbyterian 6

Daphne 26, Saraland 20

Davidson 24, Foley 7

Decatur Heritage 28, Hackleburg 26

Demopolis 47, Central-Tuscaloosa 6

Elba 32, New Brockton 21

Escambia Academy 49, Pickens Academy 14

Etowah 50, Douglas 0

Eufaula 29, B.T. Washington 22

Fairhope 43, Mary Montgomery 14

Fayette County 35, Good Hope 22

Fort Payne 28, Southside-Gadsden 14

Fultondale 60, Hanceville 6

Fyffe 62, Asbury 0

Geneva 32, Houston Academy 18

Georgiana 52, Florala 20

Geraldine 47, Pisgah 21

Goshen 51, Calhoun 0

Greene County 36, Carbon Hill 30

Grissom 21, Huntsville 9

Guntersville 49, Boaz 7

Hartselle 35, Athens 7

Hayden 37, West Point 18

Hazel Green 50, Columbia 6

Helena 20, Chilton County 0

Hewitt-Trussville 38, Gadsden 24

Highland Home 55, Ellwood Christian Academy 8

Hillcrest 31, Northridge 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 29, Flomaton 12

Hokes Bluff 27, Cherokee County 21

Homewood 20, Parker 14

Hoover 31, Mountain Brook 21

Houston County 27, Red Level 22

J.B. Pennington 48, Holly Pond 20

Jackson Academy 28, Clarke Prep 6

Jeff Davis 50, Smiths Station 2

Lamar County 54, Phil Campbell 12

Lauderdale County 21, West Morgan 15

Lawrence County 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7

Lee-Huntsville 45, Russellville 0

Leeds 41, Elmore County 14

Lexington 47, Elkmont 15

Locust Fork 44, Vinemont 6

Lynn 28, Meek 12

Madison County 45, Hatton 6

Marbury 24, Sumter Central High School 6

Mars Hill Bible 26, Red Bay 24

Monroe Academy 56, Morgan Academy 20

Muscle Shoals 41, Florence 21

North Jackson 26, DAR 24

Oak Mountain 31, Huffman 0

Oakman 28, Midfield 27

Opelika 17, Carver-Montgomery 3

Opp 26, Straughn 0

Oxford 42, Brewer 7

Park Crossing 39, Stanhope Elmore 14

Paul Bryant 45, Brookwood 26

Piedmont 61, Glencoe 14

Pike County 42, B.B. Comer 0

Pike Liberal Arts 20, Fort Dale Academy 14

Pinson Valley 48, Minor 8

Plainview 35, North Sand Mountain 11

Ramsey, Ill. 23, Shades Valley 14

Randolph County 42, Ohatchee 6

Randolph School 14, Westminster Christian Academy 7

Reeltown 52, Woodland 6

Rogers 48, Danville 0

Russell County 24, Dothan 7

Sand Rock 17, Westbrook Christian 3

Section 20, Gaston 6

Sidney Lanier 26, Northview 6

South Lamar 48, Hubbertville 6

Southern Academy 24, Marengo Academy 6

Spain Park 33, Vestavia Hills 14

Spanish Fort 28, Gulf Shores 3

Sparkman 36, Buckhorn 10

Spring Garden 49, Gaylesville 12

Sulligent 29, Sheffield 7

Sweet Water 58, A.L. Johnson 6

Sylacauga 45, Lincoln 24

Sylvania 42, Cedar Bluff 0

Talladega 38, Cleburne County 28

Tallassee 21, Handley 13

Tarrant 48, Cold Springs 0

Tharptown 38, Shoals Christian 28

Theodore 26, Baker 14

Thomasville 36, W.S. Neal 19

UMS-Wright 41, Escambia County 8

Victory Chr. 26, Donoho 14

Wadley 63, Appalachian 0

Walter Wellborn 28, Pleasant Valley 0

Waterloo 42, Vina 22

West Limestone 27, Priceville 3

Wetumpka 44, Chelsea 22

Wicksburg 49, Daleville 14

Winfield 41, Cordova 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Baker, Fla. vs. Snook Christian, ccd.

Graceville, Fla. vs. Autauga Academy, ccd.

