Alabama prep scores

Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Abbeville 44, Samson 0
Abbeville Christian Academy 54, Sparta Academy 8
Addison 62, Southeastern 0
Alabama Christian Academy 38, Bullock County 12
Alexandria 45, Arab 15
American Christian Academy 51, Montevallo 6
Andalusia 54, Monroe County 0
Anniston 26, Ashville 6
Austin 49, Decatur 0
Blount 24, Baldwin County 19
Bob Jones 40, James Clemens 14
Brantley 55, Kinston 8
Briarwood Christian 35, Moody 14
Brooks 48, Ardmore 0
Carroll-Ozark 10, Charles Henderson 3
Catholic-Montgomery 7, St. James 6
Central-Phenix City 34, Auburn 28
Cherokee 42, Phillips-Bear Creek 7
Citronelle 22, Vigor 20
Clarke County 41, Bayside Academy 10
Clay-Chalkville 41, Walker 6
Colbert County 63, East Lawrence 8
Colbert Heights 17, Clements 14
Coosa Christian 25, Valley Head 6
Corner 21, Fairview 14
Crenshaw Christian Academy 26, Lowndes Academy 21
Cullman 31, Albertville 9
Dale County 38, Trinity Presbyterian 6
Daphne 26, Saraland 20
Davidson 24, Foley 7
Decatur Heritage 28, Hackleburg 26
Demopolis 47, Central-Tuscaloosa 6
Elba 32, New Brockton 21
Escambia Academy 49, Pickens Academy 14
Etowah 50, Douglas 0
Eufaula 29, B.T. Washington 22
Fairhope 43, Mary Montgomery 14
Fayette County 35, Good Hope 22
Fort Payne 28, Southside-Gadsden 14
Fultondale 60, Hanceville 6
Fyffe 62, Asbury 0
Geneva 32, Houston Academy 18
Georgiana 52, Florala 20
Geraldine 47, Pisgah 21
Goshen 51, Calhoun 0
Greene County 36, Carbon Hill 30
Grissom 21, Huntsville 9
Guntersville 49, Boaz 7
Hartselle 35, Athens 7
Hayden 37, West Point 18
Hazel Green 50, Columbia 6
Helena 20, Chilton County 0
Hewitt-Trussville 38, Gadsden 24
Highland Home 55, Ellwood Christian Academy 8
Hillcrest 31, Northridge 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen 29, Flomaton 12
Hokes Bluff 27, Cherokee County 21
Homewood 20, Parker 14
Hoover 31, Mountain Brook 21
Houston County 27, Red Level 22
J.B. Pennington 48, Holly Pond 20
Jackson Academy 28, Clarke Prep 6
Jeff Davis 50, Smiths Station 2
Lamar County 54, Phil Campbell 12
Lauderdale County 21, West Morgan 15
Lawrence County 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Lee-Huntsville 45, Russellville 0
Leeds 41, Elmore County 14
Lexington 47, Elkmont 15
Locust Fork 44, Vinemont 6
Lynn 28, Meek 12
Madison County 45, Hatton 6
Marbury 24, Sumter Central High School 6
Mars Hill Bible 26, Red Bay 24
Monroe Academy 56, Morgan Academy 20
Muscle Shoals 41, Florence 21
North Jackson 26, DAR 24
Oak Mountain 31, Huffman 0
Oakman 28, Midfield 27
Opelika 17, Carver-Montgomery 3
Opp 26, Straughn 0
Oxford 42, Brewer 7
Park Crossing 39, Stanhope Elmore 14
Paul Bryant 45, Brookwood 26
Piedmont 61, Glencoe 14
Pike County 42, B.B. Comer 0
Pike Liberal Arts 20, Fort Dale Academy 14
Pinson Valley 48, Minor 8
Plainview 35, North Sand Mountain 11
Ramsey, Ill. 23, Shades Valley 14
Randolph County 42, Ohatchee 6
Randolph School 14, Westminster Christian Academy 7
Reeltown 52, Woodland 6
Rogers 48, Danville 0
Russell County 24, Dothan 7
Sand Rock 17, Westbrook Christian 3
Section 20, Gaston 6
Sidney Lanier 26, Northview 6
South Lamar 48, Hubbertville 6
Southern Academy 24, Marengo Academy 6
Spain Park 33, Vestavia Hills 14
Spanish Fort 28, Gulf Shores 3
Sparkman 36, Buckhorn 10
Spring Garden 49, Gaylesville 12
Sulligent 29, Sheffield 7
Sweet Water 58, A.L. Johnson 6
Sylacauga 45, Lincoln 24
Sylvania 42, Cedar Bluff 0
Talladega 38, Cleburne County 28
Tallassee 21, Handley 13
Tarrant 48, Cold Springs 0
Tharptown 38, Shoals Christian 28
Theodore 26, Baker 14
Thomasville 36, W.S. Neal 19
UMS-Wright 41, Escambia County 8
Victory Chr. 26, Donoho 14
Wadley 63, Appalachian 0
Walter Wellborn 28, Pleasant Valley 0
Waterloo 42, Vina 22
West Limestone 27, Priceville 3
Wetumpka 44, Chelsea 22
Wicksburg 49, Daleville 14
Winfield 41, Cordova 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Baker, Fla. vs. Snook Christian, ccd.
Graceville, Fla. vs. Autauga Academy, ccd.
