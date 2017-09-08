Mississippi Prep Scores

Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Christian 49, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 8
Baldwyn 33, Nettleton 22
Bay Springs 8, West Jones 7
Biggersville 14, TCPS 7
Bogue Chitto 10, Mount Olive 8
Brookhaven 55, McComb 22
Brookhaven Aca. 28, Sylva-Bay Aca. 25
Calhoun Aca. 40, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 36
Calhoun City 54, West Bolivar 12
Callaway 20, Hazlehurst 18
Canton 34, Leake Central 30
Canton Aca. 45, Trinity Episcopal 14
Cathedral 49, Amite School 14
Central Hinds Aca. 42, Glenbrook, La. 8
Central Holmes 51, Benton Academy 28
Central Private, La. 41, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 0
Centreville Aca. 38, Ben’s Ford, La. 14
Charleston 40, Senatobia 21
Choctaw County 34, Caledonia 0
Claiborne, La. 42, Union Aca. 17
Clarkdale 40, Enterprise Lincoln 12
Cleveland 44, Rosa Fort 6
Clinton 42, Germantown 14
Coahoma Co. 14, Coahoma AHS 10
Collins 46, Magee 8
Copiah Aca. 14, River Oaks, La. 6
Corinth 35, Center Hill 21
DeSoto Central 26, Lake Cormorant 7
Deer Creek School 43, DeSoto, Ark. 14
East Central 31, Jefferson Davis County 7
East Marion 52, Richton 28
East Rankin Aca. 49, Leake Aca. 40
East Union 35, Mooreville 21
Eupora 33, West Tallahatchie 0
Falkner 38, Potts Camp 6
Forrest Co. AHS 17, Resurrection Catholic 7
Franklin Academy 28, Tensas Academy, La. 18
French Camp 35, Vardaman 25
Greene County 37, Quitman 15
Greenwood 41, Greenville 30
Grenada 21, Kosciusko 14
Hatley 21, Alcorn Central 7
Hattiesburg 42, Oak Grove 28
Hebron Christian 39, Delta Aca. 0
Heidelberg 34, Wilkinson County 0
Hernando 24, White Station, Tenn. 17
Houston 21, Itawamba AHS 13
Humphreys Aca. 46, Tallulah, La. 36
Independence 38, Byhalia 20
Indianola Aca. 37, Winston Aca. 7
Jackson Aca. 27, Northeast Lauderdale 0
Jackson Prep 49, Pillow Aca. 0
Kossuth 34, Tishomingo County 0
Lake 24, Pisgah 14
Lamar School 27, Heritage Aca. 3
Laurel 25, Petal 23
Lawrence County 40, Bay 37, OT
LeFlore 30, Humphreys 14
Leake County 12, West Lowndes 8
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14, Lee Academy, Ark. 12
Leland 27, J.F. Kennedy 6
Long Beach 50, Vancleave 7
Louisville 49, Ripley 6
Lumberton 34, Franklin Co. 17
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 39, Hartfield Academy 14
Manchester Aca. 27, Tri-County Aca. 20, OT
Mantachie 42, New Site 12
Marshall Aca. 35, Kirk Aca. 6
Morton 40, Raymond 7
Nanih Waiya 53, Hamilton, Tenn. 6
New Albany 20, Amory 16
Newton Co. Aca. 21, Carroll Aca. 7
Newton County 21, Carroll Aca. 7
North Delta 44, Coldwater 6
North Forrest 48, Sacred Heart 32
North Panola 44, Gentry 14
North Pike 18, Tylertown 14
North Sunflower Aca. 44, Marvell Academy, Ark. 28
Northpoint Christian 41, Magnolia Heights 6
O’Bannon 24, Ruleville 6
Oak Hill Aca. 14, Winona Christian 0
Ocean Springs 35, George County 14
Okolona 44, H.W. Byers 6
Olive Branch 49, Kirby, Tenn. 12
Oxford 41, Lafayette 17
Palmer 30, Amanda Elzy 0
Park Place Christian Academy 20, Clinton Christian Academy 0
Parklane Aca. 67, Columbia Aca. 44
Pascagoula 40, Gautier 21
Pass Christian 21, West Harrison 7
Pelahatchie 60, West Lincoln 26
Perry Central 35, Columbia 7
Philadelphia 16, Kemper County 8
Picayune 37, Gulfport 7
Pontotoc 44, Aberdeen 24
Poplarville 20, Stone 14
Prentiss Christian 48, Kemper Aca. 8
Presbyterian Christian 26, Simpson Aca. 8
Provine 47, Lanier 0
Puckett 37, Salem 26
Ray Brooks 22, Shaw 0
Richland 33, McLaurin 14
Ridgeland 46, Forest 34
Riverdale Academy, La. 52, Christian Collegiate 16
Riverfield, La. 55, Hillcrest Christian 6
Riverside 40, Greenville Christian 0
Saltillo 40, Booneville 14
Scott Central 55, Florence 27
Sebastopol 26, Ethel 6
Shannon 46, New Hope 34
Simmons 34, McAdams 0
Smithville 41, Thrasher 14
South Delta 32, Jefferson County 12
South Jones 41, Northeast Jones 14
South Panola 19, Clarksdale 14
South Pontotoc 48, North Pontotoc 41
Southaven 17, Holmes County Central 0
Southeast Lauderdale 24, Newton County 10
St. Joseph-Greenville 49, Bayou Aca. 7
St. Joseph-Madison 29, St. Andrew’s 7
St. Martin 9, St. Stanislaus 7
St. Patrick 14, Pope John Paul II, La. 12
Starkville 44, Columbus 7
Starkville Aca. 34, East Webster 24
Strayhorn 7, Holly Springs 0
Stringer 27, Mize 13
Sumrall 42, Enterprise Clarke 25
Taylorsville 46, Seminary 15
Terry 31, Port Gibson 6
Tunica Academy 45, Strider Aca. 6
Tupelo 28, Brandon 13
Unity Christian 40, Rebul Aca. 8
Walnut 56, Middleton, Tenn. 13
Warren Central 17, Neville, La. 7
Washington School 35, St. Aloysius 7
Water Valley 46, Bruce 6
Wayne Aca. 29, Bowling Green, La. 14
Wesson 34, Loyd Star 21
West Florida, Fla. 34, D’Iberville 26
West Lauderdale 37, Neshoba Central 14
West Marion 26, Raleigh 21
West Memphis Christian, Ark. 56, Delta Streets 0
Winona 44, J.Z. George 6
Yazoo City 24, Crystal Springs 21
Yazoo County 34, Velma Jackson 0
