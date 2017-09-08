Sports

Mississippi Prep Scores

By Associated Press

September 08, 2017 11:45 PM

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Christian 49, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 8

Baldwyn 33, Nettleton 22

Bay Springs 8, West Jones 7

Biggersville 14, TCPS 7

Bogue Chitto 10, Mount Olive 8

Brookhaven 55, McComb 22

Brookhaven Aca. 28, Sylva-Bay Aca. 25

Calhoun Aca. 40, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 36

Calhoun City 54, West Bolivar 12

Callaway 20, Hazlehurst 18

Canton 34, Leake Central 30

Canton Aca. 45, Trinity Episcopal 14

Cathedral 49, Amite School 14

Central Hinds Aca. 42, Glenbrook, La. 8

Central Holmes 51, Benton Academy 28

Central Private, La. 41, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 0

Centreville Aca. 38, Ben’s Ford, La. 14

Charleston 40, Senatobia 21

Choctaw County 34, Caledonia 0

Claiborne, La. 42, Union Aca. 17

Clarkdale 40, Enterprise Lincoln 12

Cleveland 44, Rosa Fort 6

Clinton 42, Germantown 14

Coahoma Co. 14, Coahoma AHS 10

Collins 46, Magee 8

Copiah Aca. 14, River Oaks, La. 6

Corinth 35, Center Hill 21

DeSoto Central 26, Lake Cormorant 7

Deer Creek School 43, DeSoto, Ark. 14

East Central 31, Jefferson Davis County 7

East Marion 52, Richton 28

East Rankin Aca. 49, Leake Aca. 40

East Union 35, Mooreville 21

Eupora 33, West Tallahatchie 0

Falkner 38, Potts Camp 6

Forrest Co. AHS 17, Resurrection Catholic 7

Franklin Academy 28, Tensas Academy, La. 18

French Camp 35, Vardaman 25

Greene County 37, Quitman 15

Greenwood 41, Greenville 30

Grenada 21, Kosciusko 14

Hatley 21, Alcorn Central 7

Hattiesburg 42, Oak Grove 28

Hebron Christian 39, Delta Aca. 0

Heidelberg 34, Wilkinson County 0

Hernando 24, White Station, Tenn. 17

Houston 21, Itawamba AHS 13

Humphreys Aca. 46, Tallulah, La. 36

Independence 38, Byhalia 20

Indianola Aca. 37, Winston Aca. 7

Jackson Aca. 27, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Jackson Prep 49, Pillow Aca. 0

Kossuth 34, Tishomingo County 0

Lake 24, Pisgah 14

Lamar School 27, Heritage Aca. 3

Laurel 25, Petal 23

Lawrence County 40, Bay 37, OT

LeFlore 30, Humphreys 14

Leake County 12, West Lowndes 8

Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14, Lee Academy, Ark. 12

Leland 27, J.F. Kennedy 6

Long Beach 50, Vancleave 7

Louisville 49, Ripley 6

Lumberton 34, Franklin Co. 17

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 39, Hartfield Academy 14

Manchester Aca. 27, Tri-County Aca. 20, OT

Mantachie 42, New Site 12

Marshall Aca. 35, Kirk Aca. 6

Morton 40, Raymond 7

Nanih Waiya 53, Hamilton, Tenn. 6

New Albany 20, Amory 16

Newton Co. Aca. 21, Carroll Aca. 7

Newton County 21, Carroll Aca. 7

North Delta 44, Coldwater 6

North Forrest 48, Sacred Heart 32

North Panola 44, Gentry 14

North Pike 18, Tylertown 14

North Sunflower Aca. 44, Marvell Academy, Ark. 28

Northpoint Christian 41, Magnolia Heights 6

O’Bannon 24, Ruleville 6

Oak Hill Aca. 14, Winona Christian 0

Ocean Springs 35, George County 14

Okolona 44, H.W. Byers 6

Olive Branch 49, Kirby, Tenn. 12

Oxford 41, Lafayette 17

Palmer 30, Amanda Elzy 0

Park Place Christian Academy 20, Clinton Christian Academy 0

Parklane Aca. 67, Columbia Aca. 44

Pascagoula 40, Gautier 21

Pass Christian 21, West Harrison 7

Pelahatchie 60, West Lincoln 26

Perry Central 35, Columbia 7

Philadelphia 16, Kemper County 8

Picayune 37, Gulfport 7

Pontotoc 44, Aberdeen 24

Poplarville 20, Stone 14

Prentiss Christian 48, Kemper Aca. 8

Presbyterian Christian 26, Simpson Aca. 8

Provine 47, Lanier 0

Puckett 37, Salem 26

Ray Brooks 22, Shaw 0

Richland 33, McLaurin 14

Ridgeland 46, Forest 34

Riverdale Academy, La. 52, Christian Collegiate 16

Riverfield, La. 55, Hillcrest Christian 6

Riverside 40, Greenville Christian 0

Saltillo 40, Booneville 14

Scott Central 55, Florence 27

Sebastopol 26, Ethel 6

Shannon 46, New Hope 34

Simmons 34, McAdams 0

Smithville 41, Thrasher 14

South Delta 32, Jefferson County 12

South Jones 41, Northeast Jones 14

South Panola 19, Clarksdale 14

South Pontotoc 48, North Pontotoc 41

Southaven 17, Holmes County Central 0

Southeast Lauderdale 24, Newton County 10

St. Joseph-Greenville 49, Bayou Aca. 7

St. Joseph-Madison 29, St. Andrew’s 7

St. Martin 9, St. Stanislaus 7

St. Patrick 14, Pope John Paul II, La. 12

Starkville 44, Columbus 7

Starkville Aca. 34, East Webster 24

Strayhorn 7, Holly Springs 0

Stringer 27, Mize 13

Sumrall 42, Enterprise Clarke 25

Taylorsville 46, Seminary 15

Terry 31, Port Gibson 6

Tunica Academy 45, Strider Aca. 6

Tupelo 28, Brandon 13

Unity Christian 40, Rebul Aca. 8

Walnut 56, Middleton, Tenn. 13

Warren Central 17, Neville, La. 7

Washington School 35, St. Aloysius 7

Water Valley 46, Bruce 6

Wayne Aca. 29, Bowling Green, La. 14

Wesson 34, Loyd Star 21

West Florida, Fla. 34, D’Iberville 26

West Lauderdale 37, Neshoba Central 14

West Marion 26, Raleigh 21

West Memphis Christian, Ark. 56, Delta Streets 0

Winona 44, J.Z. George 6

Yazoo City 24, Crystal Springs 21

Yazoo County 34, Velma Jackson 0

