Sports

July 15, 2017 10:08 PM

Stewart and Langhorne help Storm beat Dream 90-84

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Breanna Stewart scored 24 points and Crystal Langhorne added 20, making all nine of her shots, to help the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 90-84 on Saturday night.

Seattle (9-10) trailed 74-69 midway through the fourth quarter before Stewart and Langhorne scored the next five points to tie it. The Storm took the lead for good at 78-76 on Stewart's reverse layup with 3:09 left. The Dream (8-10) couldn't get a stop down the stretch as the Storm scored on six straight possessions to secure the victory.

Langhorne has made her last 18 shots over the past three games. She's five short of the WNBA record set by Los Angeles' Nneka Ogwumike last season.

Tiffany Hayes scored 19 points, and Brittney Sykes added 16 for the Dream.

Sue Bird had 10 of her 12 points in the first half and Seattle led 45-43 at the break. Her 3-point shot made it 38-25 with 6:36 left in the second quarter before the Dream rallied behind Damiris Dantas to get within two at the half.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet 1:23

UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet
149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo 0:50

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo

View More Video