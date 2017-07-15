Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, watches his home run that also scored Chris Taylor during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Miami.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, watches his home run that also scored Chris Taylor during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo
Sports

July 15, 2017 9:05 PM

Bellinger becomes 1st Dodgers rookie to hit for cycle

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Cody Bellinger became the first rookie in Dodgers history to hit for the cycle when he tripled in the seventh inning Saturday against the Miami Marlins.

Bellinger singled in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the third and added an RBI double in the fourth. His second career triple barely cleared the glove of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who tried to making a running backhanded catch.

With the first four-hit game of his career, Bellinger became the third Dodger to hit for the cycle since the team moved to Los Angeles, and the first since Orlando Hudson on April 13, 2009. Bellinger is the ninth player in the franchise's 128-year history to hit for the cycle.

