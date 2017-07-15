LEADING OFF: Quintana debuts for Cubs, Yanks-Bosox twinbill

FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, in Cleveland. The Chicago Cubs acquired left-handed pitcher José Quintana from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo