FILE – In this Jan. 22, 1971, file photo, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, left, presents the first Lombardi Award to Ohio State defensive tackle Jim Stillwagon, second from right, in Houston. Former Ohio State linebacker Chris Spielman filed a federal lawsuit Friday, July 14, 2017, against the university on behalf of several of the school's most famous former student-athletes including Stillwagon, running back Archie Griffin, safety Mike Doss and others, over a marketing program the ex-athletes say used their photos without permission and robbed them of compensation.
Sports

July 15, 2017 10:50 AM

Former Ohio St, NFL player at heart of licensing lawsuit

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The ex-college football star leading a class-action lawsuit against Ohio State University that alleges improper use of ex-athletes' likenesses is one of the school's most well-known, high-profile and loyal athletes.

Linebacker Chris Spielman played at Ohio State from 1985 to 1987. He was a two-time All-American and three-time Big Ten player, and winner of the 1987 Lombardi Award honoring the country's top defensive player. He set a school record for career solo tackles with 283.

A major breast cancer research center at Ohio State carries the name of his late wife, Stefanie Spielman, who died of cancer in 2009.

The antitrust complaint filed Friday accuses Ohio State and talent management giant IMG of using athletes' likenesses in promotional campaigns that rob the athletes of compensation.

