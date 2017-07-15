Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 14, 2017. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, July 16.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 14, 2017. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, July 16. Frank Augstein AP Photo
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 14, 2017. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, July 16. Frank Augstein AP Photo

Sports

July 15, 2017 5:24 AM

Lewis Hamilton fastest in final practice for British GP

The Associated Press
SILVERSTONE, England

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the final practice session before qualifying for the British Grand Prix in front of his home fans.

The Mercedes driver outpaced Sebastian Vettel, who has a 20-point lead over him in the Formula One drivers' championship.

Hamilton posted a lap of 1 minute, 28.063 seconds at a rainy Silverstone circuit that was 0.032 seconds faster than Vettel.

Valtteri Bottas, who is third in the championship, was third fastest on Saturday morning. Qualifying is later in the day ahead of Sunday's race.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet 1:23

UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet
149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo 0:50

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo

View More Video