Cristie Kerr of the United States lines up a shot onto the 15th green during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Sports

July 14, 2017 7:06 PM

US Women's Open: Trump visits, China's Feng leads

By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer
BEDMINSTER, N.J.

Shanshan Feng opened a two-shot lead Friday after two rounds of a U.S. Women's Open that got its first visit from a sitting president.

Fresh from a Bastille Day celebration in Paris, President Donald Trump pulled into his Trump National Golf Club around 3:40 p.m., visited his president's box next to the 14th green less than two hours later and played to the crowd, waving at the fans, giving them the thumbs up and pumping his fist.

That's what a president can do for crowds not used to being within a 100 yards of one. Many critics of the president had hoped he would stay away from the $5 million tournament because of his comments about women and the fear that he would steal the spotlight.

Only three sitting presidents have attended USGA events with Warren G. Harding (1921) and Bill Clinton (1997) going to the U.S. Open.

Feng was the star on the course for the second straight day. The 27-year-old Chinese player shot a 2-under 70 and had a 36-hole total of 8-under 136 on the 6,732-yard course that played even longer because of rain over the past two days.

Amy Yang of South Korea continued her good play in the Women's Open and remained in second place, although her deficit grew to two shots after a 71.

