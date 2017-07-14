US Women's Open: Trump visits, China's Feng leads

Michelle Wie chips onto the seventh green during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Michelle Wie watches her tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Players, caddies and others walk off the course during a rain delay during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at Trump National Golf Club during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday, July 14, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Canada's Brooke Henderson reacts after an approach shot on the first fairway during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday, July 14, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Marina Alex watches her drive off the ninth tee during the second round of U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, July 14, 2017.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Brittany Lincicome tees off the 15th hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday, July 14, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
President Donald Trump looks to people cheering from the clubhouse, Friday, July 14, 2017, during the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
President Donald Trump looks over his viewing platform on the 15th green along with Trump National Golf Club director of golf, Mickie Gallagher, left, during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday, July 14, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
President Donald Trump gestures to golf spectators while looking over the 15th green from his viewing platform along with Trump National Golf Club director of golf, Mickie Gallagher, left, and son Eric Trump during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday, July 14, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
China's Shanshan Feng tees off on the second hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday, July 14, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he reacts to spectators from a viewing platform with his son Eric Trump, right, near the 15th green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday, July 14, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi tees off the third hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday, July 14, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi prepares to tee off the third hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday, July 14, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
