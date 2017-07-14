Bourdais helping Coyne drivers at Toronto, eyes return

FILE - In this May 19, 2017, file photo, Sebastien Bourdais, of France, unpacks his helmet as he prepares to drive during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Bourdais is trading in his helmet for his smarts this weekend at the Honda Indy Toronto. The Frenchman is returning to the race track in a mentorship role for Dale Coyne Racing just two months after a crash during qualifying for the Indy 500. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo