July 13, 2017 9:49 AM

Wyoming's Wingard on Nagurski watch list

The Associated Press
LARAMIE, Wyo.

Wyoming junior safety Andrew Wingard has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

The Nagurski Trophy recognizes the top college defensive player of the year.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 4, 2017.

Earlier this week, Wingard and teammate Josh Allen were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, which recognizes the nation's top college player.

Wingard was a first team All-Mountain West selection as a sophomore in 2016 and was one of 16 national semifinalists for the 2016 Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the nation's top defensive back each season.

He ranked among the top defensive players in the nation in tackles in 2016.

