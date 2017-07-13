Sports

July 13, 2017 5:06 AM

Dad of Red Sox draft pick faces drug, weapons charges

The Associated Press
TOMS RIVER, N.J.

The father of 2016 Boston Red Sox draft pick Jason Groome faces drug and weapons charges in New Jersey.

Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrests of 43-year-old Jason Groome of Barnegat and two other men following a three-month investigation into drug activity in Ocean County.

Search warrants led to the discovery of approximately 400 oxycodone pills, cocaine, marijuana and several weapons.

Groome is held in jail awaiting a court hearing on various charges including possession and intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

Authorities say there's no evidence to suggest any other member of the Groome family is involved.

Groome's son plays for the Class-A Greenville Drive in the Red Sox farm system.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet 1:23

UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet
149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo 0:50

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo

View More Video