Sports

July 09, 2017 10:46 PM

Mike Trout slated to return to Angels' lineup Friday

The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Mike Trout will return to the Los Angeles Angels' lineup Friday after missing 39 games with an injured thumb.

Angels spokesman Tim Mead confirmed the club's plan Sunday night after Trout's fourth rehabilitation game with Class-A Inland Empire.

Trout has been out since May 28, when the two-time AL MVP injured his thumb sliding headfirst into second base. He had surgery and missed six weeks of big-league action.

Trout had a triple and three walks Sunday in his final appearance with Inland Empire.

Despite the first major injury of his career, Trout was voted onto the AL All-Star team for the sixth time. He announced last week that he wouldn't play in Miami.

The Angels went 19-20 during Trout's absence, staying in second in the AL West.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet

UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet 1:23

UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet
149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo 0:50

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo
Mobile man breaks bull shark record 0:52

Mobile man breaks bull shark record

View More Video