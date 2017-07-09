Sports

July 09, 2017 7:54 PM

Mike Hampton resigns as Mariners bullpen coach

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

The Seattle Mariners are in search of a new bullpen coach as Mike Hampton has resigned from the position.

Hampton tendered his resignation following Sunday's 4-0 win over the Oakland Athletics as the Mariners headed into the All-Star break. No immediate replacement was announced, but the team said a new bullpen coach would be in place prior to the team's season resuming Friday against the Chicago White Sox.

The Mariners are 43-47 and rank near the bottom of the AL in team ERA.

Hampton was in his second season as the Mariners bullpen coach. He had served as a pitching coach for Double-A Arkansas during the 2013-14 seasons.

Hampton spent parts of 16 seasons in the majors with six different teams and was a two-time All-Star.

