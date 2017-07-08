Texas Rangers' Drew Robinson
Texas Rangers' Drew Robinson 18) points skyward as he approaches the plate after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Blake Parker
Texas Rangers' Drew Robinson 18) points skyward as he approaches the plate after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Blake Parker

Sports

July 08, 2017 11:32 PM

Beltre and Robinson lead Rangers past Angels 5-2

By SEAN SHAPIRO Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Adrian Beltre and Drew Robinson hit two-run homers and the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 on Saturday night.

It was the Rangers' fifth straight game with multiple homers as they moved within a game of .500. The Angels dropped to three games below .500 for the first time since May 13.

Beltre homered against Angels starter Jesse Chavez in the third inning to give Texas a 3-1 lead. It was his 452nd career home run, moving him into a tie with Carl Yastrzemski for 38th all-time.

In the sixth inning Robinson homered to center on the first pitch from reliever Blake Parker. It was just the second homer of Robinson's career.

Tyson Ross (2-1) limited Los Angeles to four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and hit two batters.

Chavez (5-10) allowed seven hits and three runs in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo 0:50

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo
Mobile man breaks bull shark record 0:52

Mobile man breaks bull shark record
Youngster tells tale of 0:41

Youngster tells tale of "the one that got away" at Kids Fishing Rodeo

View More Video