Prosecutor won't release warrant in molestation case

A prosecutor in South Carolina is refusing to release the search warrant used in a molestation case against a North Carolina man charged with abusing a teen in the infield of a NASCAR track.
Assistant Solicitor Sherrie Baugh told The Fayetteville Observer that the warrant was still part of an investigation and releasing it could prevent the suspect from a fair trial or disclose techniques used in the investigation.
The warrant was for Mike Lallier's motorhome. The Fayetteville car dealer was charged with molesting a 15-year-old boy last September while staying in the infield at Darlington International Speedway.
A judge placed a gag order on the case prohibiting the public from seeing court documents, but The Fayetteville Observer successfully argued to have it overturned.
