Sports

July 08, 2017 12:17 PM

Prosecutor won't release warrant in molestation case

The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

A prosecutor in South Carolina is refusing to release the search warrant used in a molestation case against a North Carolina man charged with abusing a teen in the infield of a NASCAR track.

Assistant Solicitor Sherrie Baugh told The Fayetteville Observer that the warrant was still part of an investigation and releasing it could prevent the suspect from a fair trial or disclose techniques used in the investigation.

The warrant was for Mike Lallier's motorhome. The Fayetteville car dealer was charged with molesting a 15-year-old boy last September while staying in the infield at Darlington International Speedway.

A judge placed a gag order on the case prohibiting the public from seeing court documents, but The Fayetteville Observer successfully argued to have it overturned.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo 0:50

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo
Mobile man breaks bull shark record 0:52

Mobile man breaks bull shark record
Youngster tells tale of 0:41

Youngster tells tale of "the one that got away" at Kids Fishing Rodeo

View More Video