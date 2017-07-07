Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler singles during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler singles during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Minneapolis. Paul Battaglia AP Photo
Sports

July 07, 2017 10:42 PM

Vargas has 3 hits, 2 RBIs as Twins beat Orioles 9-6

By ANDRES YBARRA Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Kennys Vargas had three hits, including a big two-run double in the fifth inning, hours after being recalled from the minors to help lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Trevor Hildenberger (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for his first major-league win as the Twins rallied from a 6-0 hole to send Baltimore to its fifth straight defeat. Vargas' two-run double off reliever Miguel Castro (1-1) tied the score in the fifth, and Chris Gimenez's RBI single completed the impressive comeback one batter later.

Manny Machado homered twice and had his second four-hit game of the year. Seth Smith also homered as he and Machado went deep back-to-back to lead off the game.

Brandon Kintzler pitched the ninth for his American League-best 24th save.

  Comments  

