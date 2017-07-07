Hamels, Beltre lead Rangers past Angels 10-0

Fans stand and cheer as Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre, center, jogs to the plate after hitting a three-run home run off of Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The hit was Beltre's 2977th career hit.
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre, center, is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off of Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The hit was Beltre's 2977th career hit.
Texas Rangers' Cole Hamels walks off the mound after being pulled in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers' Andrew Cashner, left, Shin-Soo Choo
17), of South Korea, and staff member Josh Bonifay, right, congratulate starting pitcher Cole Hamels, center, after Hamels was pulled in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco, foreground, stands at the back of the mound after giving up a solo home run to Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor, rear, in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers' Delino DeShields
3) and Nomar Mazara, center, celebrate Mazara's two-run home run that scored DeShields as Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado kneels by the plate in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor, left, crosses the plate while celebrating his solo home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado, rear, watches in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister, right, and bench coach Steve Buechele, second from right, and the rest of the coaching staff observe a moment of silence before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers honored the victims of the July 7, 2016, Dallas shooting. The Rangers were their blue jerseys honoring the Dallas police.
