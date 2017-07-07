Colon passes on Mets, agrees to minor league deal with Twins

FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego. Colon has agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins. The 44-year-old with 235 career victories was designated for assignment last Thursday by the Braves, a day after a loss to San Diego dropped his record to 2-8. He had an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts. The Twins say Colon will report to Triple-A Rochester soon. The announcement was made in the third inning of Minnesota's game Friday against Baltimore. Alex Gallardo, File AP Photo