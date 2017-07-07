Sports

July 07, 2017 7:41 AM

McIlroy set to miss the cut at Irish Open

The Associated Press
PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland

Defending champion Rory McIlroy looks set to miss the cut at the Irish Open in a blow to his preparation for the British Open.

McIlroy shot 1-over 73 Friday in his second round over the links at Portstewart and was 1 over for the tournament, which he is hosting to benefit his foundation. He was four shots off the predicted cut mark.

The No. 4-ranked McIlroy missed the cut at the U.S. Open last month and hasn't had a victory in an injury-hit 2017 so far.

Jon Rahm, playing in the same group as McIlroy, shot 67 and was a stroke behind leader Daniel Im (67) midway through Day 2.

The British Open starts July 20 at Royal Birkdale.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo 0:50

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo
Mobile man breaks bull shark record 0:52

Mobile man breaks bull shark record
Youngster tells tale of 0:41

Youngster tells tale of "the one that got away" at Kids Fishing Rodeo

View More Video