Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws during the during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws during the during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Minneapolis. Paul Battaglia AP Photo
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws during the during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Minneapolis. Paul Battaglia AP Photo

Sports

July 06, 2017 10:36 PM

Escobar leads Twins. Berrios to 6-4 win over Orioles

By SAM EKSTROM Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Eduardo Escobar's two-run triple highlighted a six-run third inning as the Minnesota Twins rallied for 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Jose Berrios (8-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Brandon Kintzler each pitched a scoreless inning with Kintzler getting his 23rd save.

Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer in the second to get the Orioles on the scoreboard first.

Minnesota then went ahead with their big inning, getting run-scoring hits from its Nos. 3-4-5 hitters. Miguel Sano had an RBI single with the bases loaded against Dylan Bundy (8-8) and Max Kepler followed with his two-run single to put the Twins ahead 3-2.

Escobar followed with his line drive that caromed off the right-field scoreboard and rolled away from Seth Smith. After a walk to Eddie Rosario, Jorge Polanco grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo 0:50

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo
Mobile man breaks bull shark record 0:52

Mobile man breaks bull shark record
Youngster tells tale of 0:41

Youngster tells tale of "the one that got away" at Kids Fishing Rodeo

View More Video