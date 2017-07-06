Francona still hospitalized, no timetable for return

FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona pauses in the dugout prior to the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz. Francona remained hospitalized Thursday, July 6, with no clear timetable for his return. Francona spent his third straight day at the Cleveland Clinic, where he has been undergoing tests — and possibly a procedure — to resolve the causes of him becoming light-headed over the past month. The 58-year-old was hospitalized twice last month and doctors admitted him Tuesday, about one week after he began wearing a heart monitor. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo