US Open to try serve, clothing, warmup clocks in qualifying

FILE - In this Sept. 10 2016, file photo, fans watch a junior girls semifinal match as the serve clock winds down on the scoreboard above during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. The U.S. Open will experiment during its qualifying rounds this year with scoreboard clocks to limit how much time elapses between points and how long pre-match warmups or mid-match clothing changes can last. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo