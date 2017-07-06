Mavs, Nowitzki reach 2-year, $10M deal to set up 20th season

FILE- In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, of Germany, celebrates sinking a three-point basket early in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas. A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki have agreed on a two-year, $10 million deal that assures a 20th season for the star forward. The second year of the contract carries a team option, the person told The Associated Press, Thursday, July 6, 2017, on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the deal. The 39-year-old Nowitzki is set to join Kobe Bryant of the Lakers as the only players to spend 20 seasons with one franchise. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo