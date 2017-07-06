Torres re-signs at Atletico Madrid for 1 more year

FILE - A Wednesday, May 10, 2017 file photo of Atletico's Fernando Torres during a Champions League semifinal, 2nd leg soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid, in Madrid, Spain. Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres and FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas are both staying put for next season. Atletico says that Torres has agreed to a one-year contract that will keep the 33-year-old player at his boyhood club through June 2018. Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File AP Photo