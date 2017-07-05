Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner watches a two-run home run by Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner watches a two-run home run by Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo
July 05, 2017 11:40 PM

Cashner cools Red Sox; Rangers avoid sweep with 8-2 victory

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas

Andrew Cashner held a hot Boston lineup hitless into the sixth inning, Rougned Odor hit an early two-run homer and the Texas Rangers ended the longest winning streak in the majors at six games with a rain-delayed 8-2 victory over the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Cashner (3-7) was wild into the third inning, then retired 10 straight batters before first baseman Pete Kozma's error on a dropped throw kept the sixth going. The next batter, Xander Bogaerts, ended the no-hit bid with a two-run homer just over the 14-foot wall in left field.

The Texas right-hander allowed three hits, three walks and two unearned runs with four strikeouts in seven innings.

