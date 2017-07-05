Sports

July 05, 2017 9:53 PM

AP Source: Andre Roberson gets 3-year, $30M deal from OKC

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI AP Basketball Writer

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to terms with Andre Roberson on a three-year, $30 million contract.

The deal keeps Roberson in Oklahoma City, where he has emerged as a top-flight perimeter defender in four seasons with the Thunder. The person requested anonymity because the contract cannot be signed until Thursday.

Roberson averaged 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds last season. But his real value is on the defensive end, where he often guards the opposing team's best scorer.

The move is the latest in a busy summer for Thunder GM Sam Presti, who traded for star forward Paul George and signed veteran forward Patrick Patterson.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

