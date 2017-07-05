Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore
Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore 17) celebrates with Victor Vazquez
Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore 17) celebrates with Victor Vazquez

Sports

July 05, 2017 8:51 PM

Giovinco has 2 goals, assist; Toronto tops Orlando City 3-2

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and set up Jozy Altidore's goal to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Altidore scored his eighth goal of the season in the 18th minute for Toronto FC (11-3-5). Giovinco split two defenders near the midfield circle, drew two more defenders at the top of the box, and found a wide open Altidore for a calm finish under Joe Bendik's legs.

Giovinco made it 2-0 in the 46th. Altidore ran past the defense for a through ball and patiently waited to find a trailing Giovinco for a chipped finish.

Two minutes after Orlando pulled to 2-1 on Carlos Rivas' goal, Giovinco scored on a free kick from distance in the 65th for his ninth goal of the season. He hit the crossbar on a free kick in the first half.

Giovinco also scored two goals in the first meeting between the teams on May 3.

Rivas, a halftime substitute, scored for Orlando (8-7-5) on a shot off the far post.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo 0:50

149-pound stingray at fishing rodeo
Mobile man breaks bull shark record 0:52

Mobile man breaks bull shark record
Youngster tells tale of 0:41

Youngster tells tale of "the one that got away" at Kids Fishing Rodeo

View More Video

Sports Videos