Fishermen battle for first place on final day of rodeo

Weigh master Mark Wright weighs Phillip Ladner's 149-pound, 9-ounce stingray at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Sherman Roberts of Biloxi holds his 3-pound, 2 ounce toadfish at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Phillip Ladner of Waveland poses with his 149-pound, 9-ounce stingray at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Ashleigh Hiestand of Saucier holds her nose as she looks at the fish on display at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Isaac Ginez, left, and 'Catfish' Charlie Yarberry of Moss Point hold up their first- and second-place catfish at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The fish weighed 34-pounds, two-ounces and 42-pounds, 10-ounces.
'Catfish' Charlie Yarberry of Moss Point watches as his 42-pound, 10-ounce catfish is weighed at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The fish took over first place in the division.
John McMahon of Biloxi holds his 38-pound, 10-ounce tuna at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Gary Mays of Vancleave took over first place in two categories at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Mays entered a 7-pound, three-ounce speckled trout and a 29-pound, 11-ounce jack crevalle.
Pete Savage adds a second tuna to the bin at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Dennis Adams of D'Iberville poses with his 91-pound, 3 -ounce alligator gar at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Mandy Tillman of Irvington, Ala., poses with her 52-pound, 4-ounce tuna and 18-pound, 8-ounce barracuda at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Haley Smith, 11, of Saucier watches as her i-pound, 11-ounce bream is weighed at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Smith beat her brother, Bradley by one ounce in the category.
Donnie Armes prepares a bull shark to be weighed at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Monday, July 3, 2017.
Black drums have been a steady catch at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Monday, July 3, 2017.
Maverick Johnson places a black drum on ice at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Monday, July 3, 2017.
Barracudas were some of the fish on display at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Monday, July 3, 2017.
Rodie Armes touches a bull shark at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Monday, July 3, 2017.
Lois Knickerbocker gets as close as she ever wants to a 354 pound shark at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Monday, July 3, 2017.
Rodie Armes gets in the fish bin to drag a Black Drum to the proper spot at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Monday, July 3, 2017.
Brett Rutledge stands with his record breaking 354 pound catch at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Monday, July 3, 2017.
A Red Snapper sits on ice at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Monday, July 3, 2017.
Catfish and red fish are some of the catches at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Monday, July 3, 2017.
Logan Terwilliger of Gulfport holds his first-place tuna weighing 84-pounds, 8-ounces at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Mark Alan Ros of Pascagoula holds his 24-pound, 12-ounce barracuda at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The fish won first-place in it's division.
Jarred Davis of Pascagoula holds his 23-pound, 9-ounce red snapper at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The fish won first-place in it's division.
