Tebow off to a strong start with St. Lucie Mets

FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Columbia Fireflies' Tim Tebow watches his home run in his first at bat on the opening day during a Class A minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets in Columbia, S.C. Tebow hit the ball well in his first week with the St. Lucie Mets, though his team dropped five of his first six games there. Tebow batted .429 in his first week in the Florida State League, where as expected he's getting plenty of attention. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo