Jagr, Kovalchuk among questions left in busy NHL free agency

FILE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Florida Panthers' Jaromir Jagr skates in the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Making official what was suspected for some time, the Panthers revealed Saturday, July 1, 2017, that they're going in a different direction without the future sure-fire Hall of Fame forward. So on a day dominated by free-agent signings–like adding forwards Evgeny Dadonov, Radim Vrbata and Micheal Haley–the biggest news out of Florida was that Jagr is no longer in the Panthers' plans. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo