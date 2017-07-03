LEADING OFF: Trout readies for rehab stint, Matz vs Stras

In this May 21, 2017, photo, Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout 27) swings his bat in the on-deck circle before the start of an interleague baseball game against the New York Mets in New York. Trout will have a private workout, then go for a full workout with Class A Inland Empire on Tuesday. If the two-time AL MVP looks strong, he will begin playing rehab games with Inland Empire. Now a six-time AL All-Star selection, Trout has missed 33 games after left thumb ligament surgery.