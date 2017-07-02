Sports

July 02, 2017

Lanto Griffin wins Web.com's Nashville Golf Open in playoff

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Lanto Griffin won the Nashville Golf Open on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, waiting out weather delays and outlasting Abraham Ancer in overtime.

Griffin won with an 18-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff — the par-3 10th. He earned $99,000 to jump from 135th to 21st on the money list with $110,651, with the final top 25 earning PGA Tour cards, and wrapped exempt status on the Web.com Tour through next season.

Griffin closed with a 4-under 68 to match Ancer (67) at 16-under 272 at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club. Taylor Moore (66) and Guillermo Pereira (67) tied for third at 15 under.

After a bogey on No. 10, Griffin birdied four of the next five holes. The 29-year-old former Virginia Commonwealth matched the course record Saturday with a 62.

Ancer birdied four of the last six holes in regulation. He made $59,400 to go from 23rd to 11th on the money list with $160,862.

Conrad Shindler, the leader after each of the first three rounds, had a 75 to drop into a tie for 25th at 10 under. He set the course record with a 62 on Thursday.

