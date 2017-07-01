Sports

Cavaliers sign veteran point guard Jose Calderon

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a contract with veteran Jose Calderon to back up All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Calderon's agency, Priority Sports, confirmed the deal Saturday on Twitter, and a person with knowledge of the details says it's for the veteran's minimum, about $2.3 million in Calderon's case. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Thursday, when the NBA's moratorium ends.

The Cavaliers struggled to find a replacement for Matthew Dellavedova after he left for the Milwaukee Bucks last summer. They tried rookie Kay Felder as Irving's backup and signed veteran Deron Williams later in the season.

Calderon played for the Lakers and Atlanta last season, his 12th in the NBA. The 35-year-old Spanish native has averaged 9.6 points and 6.2 assists in 789 games.

