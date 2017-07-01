Melanie Margalis swims the breaststroke portion of the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the U.S. swimming national championships in Indianapolis, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Margalis won the event.
Sports

July 01, 2017 8:21 PM

Manuel, Dressel win 50-meter freestyle national titles

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS

Olympic gold medalists Simone Manuel and Caeleb Dressel won 50-meter freestyle titles on the final night of the U.S. National Championships.

Manuel took the women's crown in 24.27 seconds, and Dressel went 21.53 in the men's event. Both are No. 3 in the world this year.

Each event winner qualifies for the national team that will compete next month in the world championships.

The 200 individual medley was the most emotional event.

Two-time NCAA champ Ella Eastin did not qualify after finishing behind Melanie Margalis and Madisyn Cox in the women's race. Eastin also lost a chance to make the team with a disqualification in the 400 IM.

Abrahm DeVine rebounded from his DQ in the 400 IM to qualify after finishing second to Chase Kalisz in the 200 IM.

