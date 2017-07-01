Sports

July 01, 2017 8:19 PM

Tempers flare briefly in Indians-Tigers nightcap

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann hit Cleveland's Carlos Santana with a pitch in the fifth inning, and the benches and bullpens slowly began to empty before order was quickly restored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Jose Iglesias had been hit in the arm by a pitch from Indians starter Carlos Carrasco the previous inning. Zimmermann's pitch grazed Santana as it sailed behind Cleveland's designated hitter. He gestured at the Detroit right-hander, and players began leaving the dugouts and bullpens, but for the most part, everyone stopped after walking only a few feet.

Detroit was leading 1-0 when the incident took place. The Tigers won the opening game 7-4 .

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Harrison Central's Bobby Bradley hit 3 homers in one Double-A game

Watch Harrison Central's Bobby Bradley hit 3 homers in one Double-A game 1:43

Watch Harrison Central's Bobby Bradley hit 3 homers in one Double-A game
Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves 1:16

Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves
Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves 1:07

Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves

View More Video

Sports Videos