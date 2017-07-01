Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush reacts after the Chicago White Sox came from behind to win 8-7 in a baseball game in Chicago on Friday, June 30, 2017.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush reacts after the Chicago White Sox came from behind to win 8-7 in a baseball game in Chicago on Friday, June 30, 2017. Matt Marton AP Photo

Sports

July 01, 2017 4:22 PM

Looking for relief, Rangers to try closer by committee

By SARAH TROTTO Associated Press
CHICAGO

Unable to find reliable relief in the ninth inning, the Texas Rangers will try a closer-by-committee approach until further notice.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister announced the decision Saturday, one day after his team squandered a two-run lead in the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Texas leads the American League with 16 blown saves.

Left-hander Alex Claudio and right-handers Matt Bush, Jose Leclerc and Keone Kela are in the mix to close games. Bush (2-4) has assumed the role lately, but he gave up three runs in the ninth inning Friday for his fifth blown save.

