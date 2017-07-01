Brett Favre, the NFL football coach? Never say never

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre told a Wisconsin radio station that he’s thought about returning to the NFL as a coach or general manager someday.
The former Southern Miss and Hancock High legend told ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch this week about the possibility in the near future.
“I would say, I’d never say never. I believe that would be a dream job, working as a coach there or in some form of administration,” Favre told the radio station. “I don’t know, and I don’t want to create a stir (by talking about it), because who knows? But I would say, ‘Never say never.’
Favre, who retired as the NFL’s career passing leader in 2010, wouldn’t consider a job until his youngest daughter and college freshman, Breleigh, finishes her volleyball career at Southern Miss.
Favre, who turns 48 in October, played with the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. He threw for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns, both NFL records until broken by Peyton Manning.
