July 01, 2017 12:31 AM

Warriors GM: Team to sign Steph Curry when moratorium lifts

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
OAKLAND, Calif.

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers says a contract will be finalized with two-time MVP Stephen Curry once the free agency moratorium ends July 6.

The Warriors confirmed that in an email to The Associated Press on Friday night. Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon Sports, first told ESPN that the deal will be worth $201 million over five years, a record for the NBA.

Curry, who won the MVP the past two years and earned $12 million this season, scored 28.1 points in the playoffs while also contributing 6.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

On Thursday, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant declined to opt in for the second year of his contract with Golden State and becomes an unrestricted free agent. That was an expected move, as he said he plans to do his part to keep the core of the champion Warriors intact to chase more titles by giving the team financial flexibility.

