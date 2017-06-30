Famed boxer Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines speaks to the media during a press conference with Jeff Horn of Australia in Brisbane, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Pacquiao, is putting his WBO belt on the line Sunday, July 2, against the 29-year-old Horn.
Sports

June 30, 2017 7:30 PM

Pacquiao, Horn make weight for fight

The Associated Press
BRISBANE, Australia

The last of the formalities is over, and Manny Pacquiao is ready for his WBO welterweight world title defense against Jeff Horn.

Both boxers easily made the weight on Saturday morning at Suncorp Stadium, with Pacquiao tipping the scales at 66.1 kilograms (146 pounds) and Horn weighing in at 63.35 kilograms (147 pounds).

Pacquiao, an 11-time world champion across eight divisions, is a hot favorite to win his 60th fight when he lines up against Horn, the 29-year-old former school teacher who is unbeaten in his 17 fights since turning pro in 2013.

The outdoor fight will be held on Sunday afternoon local time and broadcast live on ESPN into the U.S. on Saturday night.

Organizers of the so-called "Battle of Brisbane" said more than 50,000 tickets have been sold.

