Jimenez allows 2 hits in 8 innings, Orioles beat Jays 2-0

As Ubaldo Jimenez hit spot after spot to mow down the Toronto Blue Jays, catcher Caleb Joseph felt like he was playing a video game.
Jimenez pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, Jonathan Schoop had two hits and an RBI and Baltimore beat Toronto 2-0 on Thursday night.
After allowing a season-worst nine runs against the Rays in his previous start, Jimenez turned it around against Toronto. Joseph said Jimenez was "unbelievable" and "flat-out dominant." He compared it to a video game pitcher with the power and accuracy settings cranked to the max.
"There really wasn't a bad pitch you could call with Ubaldo tonight," Joseph said. "He had everything working. It was like perfect, magic touch on the power and location. It makes you giddy out there when you have that type of performance. I'm so happy for him."
Jimenez said he felt good warming up in the bullpen and kept it going into the game.
"I could throw any pitch in any count," he said. "Everything was moving. The splitter was crazy, the slider was good. The fastball was moving in and out. When I threw the no-hitter in Colorado, I had the same feeling."
Jimenez held Atlanta hitless at Turner Field in April 2010, the first no-hitter in Rockies history.
Baltimore has won consecutive road series after going more than two months without one. It took two of three at Cincinnati from April 18-20, then didn't win a series away from home before doing so in Tampa Bay last weekend.
Jimenez walked one and struck out a season-high eight. He retired his first eight batters before Ryan Goins doubled in the third, then got another five straight outs.
"That's the best game I've seen him pitch," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.
Jimenez cut his career ERA in eight games at Rogers Centre from 6.33 to 4.89. He's 8-5 in 19 career games against Toronto, his most victories against any opponent other than San Diego (9).
"He was good tonight, but he's always had our number," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.
J.A. Happ (2-5) allowed eight hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings for Toronto.
Brad Brach picked up his 15th save in 18 chances.
Schoop hit a sacrifice fly in the third, and Joseph, a late add to the lineup in place of injured catcher Welington Castillo, hit an RBI single in the sixth.
BATTLE OF THE BIRDS
The Orioles are 9-3 against Toronto this season.
WALLBANGER
Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar leapt and slammed into the scoreboard to snare a drive by Ruben Tejada in right-center field for the first out of the seventh.
"That was incredible, just no regard for his body at all," an appreciative Happ said. "That was unbelievable. We almost get used to that, but it's fun to watch, for sure."
TOP PICKS SIGNED
Toronto signed its two first-round picks from this month's draft, University of North Carolina shortstop Logan Warmoth (22nd overall) and junior college right-hander Nate Pearson (28th overall). The Blue Jays have signed 30 of their 41 picks.
POWER OUTAGE
Baltimore has not homered in three games, its first such stretch since April 8-11. The Orioles are 9-20 when they don't homer.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Orioles: Castillo was scratched because of a sprained left knee, suffered when he slipped while descending the stairs between the clubhouse and the dugout. He'll be checked by a doctor Friday. ... LHP Zach Britton (strained forearm) struck out two in a perfect inning at Double-A Bowie, throwing 14 pitches. He'll pitch one inning for Class A Frederick on Friday, then pitch for Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. ... RHP Stefan Crichton (shoulder) was not available. He will have an MRI Friday.
Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) will make a second rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, manager John Gibbons confirmed. Sanchez allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first rehab start at Class A Dunedin on Tuesday. ... Toronto optioned RHP Chris Smith to Triple-A. RHP Glen Sparkman will join the team Friday. Sparkman hasn't pitched this season since injuring his right thumb in spring training.
UP NEXT
Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman (1-5, 8.39) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game home series against Tampa Bay on Friday. Tillman returned to Baltimore earlier this week to be with his wife, who is expecting the couple's first child. RHP Jacob Faria (3-0, 2.10) will start for the Rays.
Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (4-6, 4.89) starts the opener of a three-game series against Boston. Estrada is 0-4 with a 10.03 ERA in five June starts. RHP Doug Fister (0-1, 4.50) starts for the Red Sox.
