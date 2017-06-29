Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo keeps his eyes on the ball during the Confederations Cup, semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Chile, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo keeps his eyes on the ball during the Confederations Cup, semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Chile, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo

Sports

June 29, 2017 2:35 AM

Ronaldo leaves Portugal team to be with baby twin sons

The Associated Press
KAZAN, Russia

Cristiano Ronaldo has left the Confederations Cup in Russia to join his twin sons who were born before the tournament began.

Ronaldo says on his Facebook page after Portugal's semifinals loss to Chile that "I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time."

Portugal lost a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw, and will be without its star player for the third-place match. That is Sunday in Moscow against Germany or Mexico.

Ronaldo says he "will not forget" the understanding shown by Portugal team management.

The Portuguese football federation says Ronaldo shared news of the births before the tournament, and is now released so "he can finally see his children."

Ronaldo's family includes the twin boys and his seven-year-old son, also called Cristiano.

