Sports

June 28, 2017 10:31 PM

Arizona's Lovullo, Mathis ejected in fourth inning

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and catcher Jeff Mathis were ejected for arguing balls and strikes at the end of the fourth inning Wednesday night in the Diamondbacks' game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Plate umpire D.J. Reyburn threw out Mathis after a called third strike. When Mathis turned around to go argue with Reyburn, Lovullo joined him. Lovullo, in his first season at the helm for Arizona, was ejected for the first time this season, as was Mathis.

Lovullo and the Diamondbacks were upset two batters earlier when Reyburn called a strike on Adam Wainwright's 2-1 pitch to Brandon Drury that was well outside. Drury struck out on the next pitch.

Chris Herrmann replaced Mathis at catcher to start the top of the fifth. Bench coach Ron Gardenhire took over as manager for the Diamondbacks.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Harrison Central's Bobby Bradley hit 3 homers in one Double-A game

Watch Harrison Central's Bobby Bradley hit 3 homers in one Double-A game 1:43

Watch Harrison Central's Bobby Bradley hit 3 homers in one Double-A game
Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves 1:16

Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves
Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves 1:07

Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves

View More Video

Sports Videos