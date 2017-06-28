An MLB catcher was literally bowled over by this star softball player’s pitch

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:43 Watch Harrison Central's Bobby Bradley hit 3 homers in one Double-A game Pause 1:16 Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves 1:07 Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves 1:00 Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson 0:36 UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills 1:26 668-pound blue marlin 2:39 Mississippi State talks USA win, USM matchup 1:43 Watch Southern Miss recap win over South Alabama 1:59 Konnor Pilkington stands out as MSU tops UIC 1:46 Dylan Hardy homers as South Alabama rolls MSU Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera struggled to catch heaters from Oklahoma softball ace Paige Parker before Parker threw the first pitch at the Royals game June 20. Courtesy of Oklahoma Athletics

Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera struggled to catch heaters from Oklahoma softball ace Paige Parker before Parker threw the first pitch at the Royals game June 20. Courtesy of Oklahoma Athletics