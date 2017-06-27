Review: USA Gymnastics needs 'culture change' to stop abuse

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015, file photo, former federal prosecutor Deborah Daniels speaks about the newly-formed Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. USA Gymnastics needs to undergo a “complete cultural change” to become better equipped at protecting athletes from abuse according to an independent review of the embattled organization’s practices. The 144-page report led by former federal prosecutor Deborah Daniels, released on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, following a six-month study, makes 70 recommendations on how USA Gymnastics can serve its athletes going forward. The recommendations include requiring all USA Gymnastics members to “report suspected sexual misconduct immediately to the appropriate legal authorities and the U.S. Center for SafeSport.” Darron Cummings, File AP Photo