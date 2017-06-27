Sports

West Virginia adds football transfers from Alabama, Miami

The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

West Virginia says it had added two transfers on offense for the 2018 season.

Football coach Dana Holgorsen announced Monday the additions of tight end Jovani Haskins and wide receiver T.J. Simmons.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Haskins redshirted at Miami as a freshman in 2016.

The 6-2, 202-pound Simmons saw action in 12 games at Alabama last season, mostly on special teams.

Both will have to sit out the 2017 season under NCAA transfer rules and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

